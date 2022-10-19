Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE NXT on last night’s Halloween Havoc go-home show, and word now is that he is not finished with the brand.

Nakamura was the mystery opponent for Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, chosen by the injured Tony D’Angelo. Stacks put up a fight, but Nakamura ended up getting the win to a huge ovation from the NXT crowd.

In an update, word now via PWInsider is that Nakamura is booked to make additional upcoming NXT appearances.

There’s no word yet on when Nakamura will be back on NXT TV, but shortly before he came out on last night’s show, it was reported that there had been talk of Nakamura working NXT as a part of WWE’s ongoing brand crossover efforts.

D’Angelo took to Twitter last night and thanked Nakamura for teaching Stacks a lesson.

“Pleasure doin business with you. Thanks for teaching stacks a lesson! #forthefamily,” he wrote with the backstage photo seen below.

Nakamura, a two-time NXT Champion, recently made a trip to Japan, but has been back on the road with the company. Before Tuesday night, Nakamura’s last TV appearance was a win over Baron Corbin on the September 2 SmackDown, but he has worked dark matches and live event matches since them. Nakamura defeated Angel in a dark match at the October 7 SmackDown. There’s no word on why he has been away from the main roster spotlight as of late.

For those who missed it, below is footage from last night’s Nakamura vs. Stacks bout, along with Nakamura’s post-show tweet, and the tweet from Tony D:

Pleasure doin business with you. Thanks for teaching stacks a lesson! #forthefamily pic.twitter.com/40l3qpNmId — Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) October 19, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.