The viewership numbers are in for the December 13th Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 845,000 average viewers, a 3% increase from the December 5th episode that drew 823,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.30 in the always important key demographics, which was 20% higher from last Wednesday’s demo number.

Winter Is Coming saw four matchups in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, as well as a showdown between Adam Page and Roderick Strong. AEW is continuing its build to its first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view later this month.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.