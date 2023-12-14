A big rematch has been announced for a WWE Holiday House Show.

The company revealed that Cody Rhodes will be battling Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull-Rope match at the December 26th show from Madison Square Garden.

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes will face @ShinsukeN in a Bull Rope match at the @WWE Holiday Tour show at MSG on the 26th — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) December 14, 2023

Cody and Nakamura faced off in the main event of this past Monday’s edition of Raw. The American Nightmare won via disqualification after the King of Strong Style spit mist in his face.