– As noted, a tournament has been announced to crown the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Champions after Sting retired while holding the belts with Darby Allin after their win at AEW Revolution 2024. It was announced on AEW Collision this week that the tourney will kick off on next week’s AEW Collision on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

– AEW Collision and AEW Battle of Belts X is set to be held at Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky on April 13, 2024.

AEW Battle of the Belts X announced for Saturday, April 13th following #AEWCollision. Another 3 hours of AEW TV next month. pic.twitter.com/2uYv5Q7Vyb — (@WrestlingCovers) March 10, 2024

– Bryan Danielson will be going one-on-one against Will Ospreay at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. After ending this week’s AEW Dynamite with a face-off, the two appeared on AEW Collision on Saturday night. Tony Khan later confirmed their match for the 4/21 PPV.

Sunday, 4/21

St. Louis, MO#AEWDynasty@WillOspreay vs @bryandanielson Tonight on #AEWCollision,

Bryan Danielson issued the challenge for the Dream Match that we all want to see, and Will Ospreay answered, "Yes, bruv!" Now it's official:

Ospreay vs Danielson

at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/eVAh0kQ4sx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2024

– The Elite vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo in a Trios bout has been announced for AEW Big Business 2024 next Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Also added to the card is HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. Gates Of Agony. The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

AEW Big Business 2024



* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

* Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

* Eddie Kingston, PAC, & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Elite

* Darby Allin vs. Jay White

* HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. Gates Of Agony