WWE ran the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA. on Saturday night for their latest stop on the “Road to WrestleMania XL” tour.

The main event of the show saw Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins begin their journey in the ring as a duo, as they prepare for their WrestleMania XL: Night 1 main event against The Bloodline duo of The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At the WWE Alexandria show on 3/9, “The American Nightmare” and “The Revolutionary” joined forces to defeat another duo from The Bloodline, the two-man team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Featured below are complete quick-match results from the show.