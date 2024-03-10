Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is back in the freakin’ saddle.

At the WWE Road To WrestleMania XL live event in Alexandria, Louisiana on Saturday night, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his return to the ring after being on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes for the tag-team main event of the evening at the 3/9 house show, defeating The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a practice match to get Rollins and Rhodes ready for their WrestleMania XL: Night 1 high stakes showdown against The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The March 9 match for Rollins marks his first in-ring action since the aforementioned injury hiatus, which began after he suffered a knee injury back on January 15 in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on WWE Monday Night Raw.

After the bout, Rollins cut a brief promo (see below), discussing how good it was to be back in the ring and how great he feels physically.

As noted, Rollins confirmed on Monday’s Raw this past week that he has been 100-percent medically cleared to return to the ring.

Check out complete WWE Road To WrestleMania XL Results (Alexandria, LA.): Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Bloodline here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

World Heavyweight Champion Workhorse Visionary Best in the World Seth 'Freakin' Rollins #WWEAlexandria #SethRollins #TeamRollins : Kendrick Gordan | Facebook pic.twitter.com/oIZidak3w6 — Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 10, 2024

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Wresteld As a Tag Team At WWE Live Event Show In – #WWEAlexandria pic.twitter.com/ZejTtQimz5 — DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 10, 2024