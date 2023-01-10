AEW Elevation Results 1/9/23

Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, Washington

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (49-18) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Schaff

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cage uppercuts Schaff. Schaff with a running forearm smash. Cage with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cage dropkicks Schaff. Schaff clotheslines Cage. Schaff with a corner clothesline. Schaff repeatedly stomps on Cage’s chest. Schaff with a Running Cannonball Senton. Schaff with a Vertical Suplex. Cage fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cage with a Knee Strike. Cage drops Schaff with a DDT. Cage poses for the crowd. Cage with a Pump Kick. Cage applies a front face lock. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage chops Schaff. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cage applies a rear chin lock. Schaff with elbows into the midsection of Cage. Cage with a knee lift. Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but Schaff lands back on his feet. Schaff unloads a flurry of chops. Cage with a toe kick. Cage kicks Schaff in the chest. Schaff with three lariats. Schaff is fired up.

Schaff punches Cage in the back. Schaff with The X-Plex. Schaff with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Schaff goes for a PowerBomb, but Cage blocks it. Cage with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage with a Release German Suplex. Cage hits The F5 for a two count. Nana yells at the referee. Cage sends Schaff chest first into the turnbuckles. Cage with a Pumphandle FaceBuster for a two count. Schaff with a Back Body Drop. Cage SuperKicks Schaff. Cage goes for a Discus Lariat, but Schaff counters with a Pop Up Cutter. Schaff connects with The Pop Up Cutter for a two count. Schaff hammers down on the back of Cage’s neck. Schaff with a forearm smash. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Schaff. Schaff side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Schaff with a back chop. Schaff with a Release German Suplex. Cage rises back on his feet. Cage with The Discus Lariat. Cage with an Inside Out Suplex off the middle rope. Cage plants Schaff with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-18) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-0) The Kingdom w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. (0-1) The Bollywood Boyz

Mike Bennett and Harv will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Harv applies a side headlock. Harv with a side headlock takeover. Bennett whips Harv across the ring. Harvu ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Harv with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Harv with a deep arm-drag. Harv applies an arm-bar. Harv tags in Gurv. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Gurv applies an arm-bar. Gurv drops his weight on the left shoulder of Bennett. Harv tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double SuperKick to Taven. Taven denies The Bollywood Blast. Harv with a diving back elbow smash. Bennett drops Harv with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett tags in Taven. Bennett slingshots Harv into an Apron Enzuigiri from Taven. Taven with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Taven with a Corner Splash. Harv reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Harv. Taven slides under Harv’s legs. Taven dropkicks Harv. Taven poses for the crowd.Taven is choking Harv with his boot. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett knocks Gurv off the ring apron.

Bennett with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bennett repeatedly drives his knee into Harv’s back. Bennett with a Fake Out Slap for a two count. Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Harv with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Bennett kicks Harv in the gut. Bennett whips Harv into the turnbuckles for a one count. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Bennett with a SpineBuster. Taven goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Harv ducks out of the way. Gurv and Bennett are tagged in. Gurv with a series of clotheslines. Gurv scores the elbow knockdown. Gurv with Two Inverted Atomic Drops. Gurv with a Spin Kick for a two count. Gurv follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gurv lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Gurv with a flurry of chops. Gurv with a greco roman eye poke to Taven. Gurv is throwing haymakers at Bennett. Gurv chops Bennett. Bennett responds with The Death Valley Driver. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Bennett blasts Harv off the apron. The Kingdom connects with The Proton Pack to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Kingdom via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-2) The House Of Black w/Julia Hart vs. (12-17) Ariya Daivari & (1-7) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Malakai Black and Peter Avalon will start things off. Black applies a side headlock. Avalon whips Black across the ring. Avalon drops down on the canvas. Black with a deep arm-drag. Black applies an arm-bar. Avalon sends Black into the ropes. Avalon dropkicks Black. Black with a Mid-Kick. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Black blocks a boot from Nemeth. Black with a back heel trip. Black applies an arm-bar. Matthews tags himself in. Matthews with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Standing Switch Exchange. Matthews applies a wrist lock. Matthews hyperextends the left shoulder of Nemeth. Nemeth with a straight right hand. Nemeth launches Matthews over the top rope. Matthews slams Nemeth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Matthews kicks Nemeth in the face. Matthews gets distracted by Daivari. Matthews with a shoulder block. Daivari drops Matthews with The Reverse DDT on the ring apron. Daivari whips Matthews into the steel barricade. Daivari rolls Matthews back into the ring. Daivari whips Matthews into the turnbuckles. Daivari buries his shoulder into the midsection of Matthews.

Daivari tags in Avalon. Avalon is throwing haymakers at Matthews. Avalon is mauling Matthews in the corner. The referee is admonishing Avalon. Avalon starts choking Matthews with his boot. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth repeatedly stomps on Matthews back and chest. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth taunts King. Matthews with a Pop Up Knee Lift. King and Daivari are tagged in. King with two clotheslines. King unloads two knife edge chops. King with a series of corner clotheslines. King with a Double Body Avalanche. The Wingmen trips King from the outside. The referee is losing control of this match. Daivari with a corner clothesline. Daivari kicks King in the face. Daivari ducks a clothesline from King. Black with The Big Boot. King with The Western Lariat. Matthews follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri to Nemeth. Black decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Matthews with The Flying Meteora. HOB kicks Avalon off the ring apron. HOB connects with their Double Running Boot/Running Cannonball Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) The House Of Black via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (56-22) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (0-1) Vinny Pacifico

Pacifico with a waist lock go-behind. Hobbs flings Pacifico into the canvas. Pacifico side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Hobbs shrugs off a dropkick from Pacifico. Hobbs with a Running Lariat. Hobbs levels Pacifico with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs starts choking Pacifico in the corner. Hobbs talks smack to Pacifico. Hobbs lays Pacifico flat on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Pacifico’s chest. Hobbs fish hooks Pacifico. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Hobbs sends Pacifico to the corner. Pacifico kicks Hobbs in the face. Pacifico ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster in mid-air to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-22) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (85-34) Nyla Rose & (26-10) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) Danika Della Rouge & (0-0) Amira

Nyla Rose and Amira will start things off. Rose kicks the left knee of Amira. Rose with a Roll Through SuperKick. Rose blasts Rouge off the ring apron. Rose taunts Amira. Rose slams Amira’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Amira. Rose whips Amira into the turnbuckles. Rose levels Amira with The Body Avalanche. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir with a Judo Throw for a two count. Amira tags in Rouge. Shafir tells Rouge to bring it. Shafir blocks The Spinning Heel Kick.

Shafir applies a vicious leg lock. Rouge grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rouge dodges The Rising Knee Strike. Shafir blocks the deep arm-drag. Shafir slaps Rouge in the chest. Shafir with another Judo Throw. Shafir with a knee strike. Shafir puts her knee on Rouge’s back. Shafir applies the full nelson lock. Rose tags herself in. Rose with a gut punch. Shafir drops Amira with The Big Boot. Rose Chokeslams Rouge into Amira. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir connects with The Assisted DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (86-34) Nyla Rose & (27-10) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (15-3) Claudio Castagnoli (c) w/Wheeler Yuta vs. (15-7) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling For The ROH World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Castagnoli with a waist lock go-behind. Woods transitions into a hammerlock. Chain grappling exchange. Castagnoli applies a side headlock. Woods whips Castagnoli across the ring. Castagnoli drops Woods with a shoulder tackle. Woods goes for a Hip Toss, but Castagnoli blocks it. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Castagnoli goes for The Giant Swing, but Sterling gets in the way. Woods clips the back of Castagnoli’s left knee. Woods delivers a chop block. Woods repeatedly slams the left knee of Castagnoli on the canvas. Woods drops his elbow on the left knee of Castagnoli. Woods applies a leg lock. Woods stomps on the left hamstring of Castagnoli. Woods wraps the left leg of Castagnoli around the middle rope. Woods with a Running Boot for a two count. Woods with a forearm smash. Woods hammers down on the left knee of Castagnoli.

Woods goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Castagnoli lands back on his feet. Castagnoli kicks Woods in the face. Castagnoli is displaying his fighting spirit. Castagnoli with a barrage of uppercuts in the corner. The referee admonishes Castagnoli. Castagnoli with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Woods scores the ankle pick. Woods applies The Ankle Lock. Woods with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Castagnoli blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Castagnoli hits The Giant Swing. Woods kicks the left knee of Castagnoli. Woods with a sharp knee strike for a two count. Woods ascends to the top turnbuckle. Castagnoli with two uppercuts. Woods blocks The SuperPlex. Woods with The Avalanche Twisting Suplex for a two count. Castagnoli denies The Roll Through German Suplex. Castagnoli with a knee lift. Woods answers with a forearm smash. Castagnoli connects with The Falling European Uppercut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, (16-3) Claudio Castagnoli via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (35-12) Ethan Page, (48-20) Matt Hardy, (60-59) Isiah Kassidy vs. (0-4) Cody Chhun, (0-2) Guillermo Rosas, (0-2) Sonico In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah Kassidy and Sonico will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Kassidy blocks The O’Connor Roll. Kassidy sends Sonico to the ring apron. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner. Kassidy sends Chhun tumbling to the floor. Kassidy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kassidy rolls Sonico back into the rig. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leg Drop/SomerSault Senton Combination for a two count. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Sonico is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Sonico tags in Rosas. Rosas applies a wrist lock. Rosas uppercuts the left shoulder of Hardy. Forearm Exchange. Hardy drops Rosas with The Arm-Breaker. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy with two arm-ringers. Page refuses to be tagged in. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with a flying elbow strike. Hardy with clubbing arm-ringers. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Rosas with a forearm smash. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy tags in Page.

Page repeatedly stomps on Rosas’s chest. Page poses for the crowd. Page tags in Kassidy. Kassidy kicks the left shoulder of Rosas. Kassidy argues with Page. Rosas attacks Kassidy from behind. Rosas with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Rosas chops Kassidy. Rosas with a gut punch. Rosas tags in Sonico. Sonico with a bodyshot. Following a snap mare takeover, Sonico with a running dropkick for a two count. Sonico tags in Chhun. Chhun unloads two knife edge chops. Kassidy is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy SuperKicks Chhun. Kassidy with a Tornado Flatliner. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with forearm shivers. Hardy clotheslines Chhun. Hardy with a NeckBreaker. Chhun reverses out of the irish whip from Hardy. Hardy punches Chhun in the back. Hardy with The Splash Mountain for a two count. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Hardy delivers The Three Phases Of DELETION. Hardy tags in Page. Page mocks Hardy. Page connects with The Twist Of Page to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-12) Ethan Page, (49-20) Matt Hardy, (61-59) Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall

Eight Match: (25-4) Athena vs. (0-6) Viva Van

Athena is willing to give Van a free shot. Athena dodges a haymaker from Van. Athena thrust kicks the midsection of Van. Athena slaps Van in the face. Athena poses for the crowd. Forearm Exchange. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Athena. Athena dropkicks Van to the floor. Athena throws Van into the steel ring steps.

Athena with a Running Meteora against the ring stairs. Athena rolls Van back into the ring. Athen makes Van tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Athena delivers a sliding forearm. Athena is raining down haymakers. Marina Shafir comes down to the ring to confront Athena. Athena drives Van face first into the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Winner: (26-4) Athena via Submission

Ninth Match: (55-21) Eddie Kingston & (57-29) Ortiz vs. (0-0) The Midnight Heat

Eddie Kingston and Eddie Pearl will start things off. Pearl side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Strong lockup. Kingston applies a side headlock. Pearl whips Kingston across the ring. Kingston drops Pearl with a shoulder tackle. Pearl drops down on the canvas. Kingston grabs another side headlock. Pearl with heavy bodyshots. Pearl with a straight right hand. Kingston chops Pearl. Suplex Party. Ortiz with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Ortiz dumps Gibson out of the ring. Pearl rolls Ortiz over for a one count. Ortiz sends Pearl across the ring. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Ortiz with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Ortiz with The Flapjack. Ortiz rakes the back of Pearl. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Pearl drives his knee into the midsection of Ortiz. Pearl tags in Gibson. Sunset Flip/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a one count. Gibson whips Ortiz across the ring. Gibson scores the elbow knockdown. Gibson takes a swipe at Kingston. Gibson tags in Pearl. Pearl with a Belly to Back Suplex. Pearl taunts Kingston. Ortiz with a gut punch. Ortiz with a backhand. Ortiz leapfrogs over Pearl. Ortiz with a Running Lariat. Ortiz tags in Kingston. Kingston with a Spinning Back Fist. Pearl kicks Kingston in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Kingston. Kingston hits The Back Drop Driver. Kingston connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-21) Eddie Kingston & (58-29) Ortiz via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (1-2) Bandido vs. (31-23) Christopher Daniels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bandido applies a side headlock. Daniels reverses the hold. Bandido whops Daniels across the ring. Bandido drops down on the canvas. Bandido leapfrogs over Daniels. Daniels blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Bandido with two arm-drags. Bandido dropkicks Daniels. Bandido poses for the crowd. Bandido applies a wrist lock. Daniels with a single leg takedown. Daniels applies a side headlock. Bandido rolls Daniels over for a two count. Bandido ducks under a chop from Daniels. Bandido with a Headscissors Takeover for a one count. Bandido unloads two knife edge chops. Bandido sends Daniels to the corner. Bandido with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bandido with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Bandido puts Daniels on the top turnbuckle. Bandido slaps Daniels in the chest. Daniels blocks The Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Bandido with another shoulder block. Daniels clings onto the top rope. Daniels rakes the eyes of Bandido. Daniels slams Bandido’s head on the top rope. Daniels clotheslines the back of Bandido’s neck. Daniels repeatedly stomps on Bandido’s chest.

Following a snap mare takeover, Daniels chops the back of Bandido’s neck. Daniels is picking Bandido apart. Daniels transitions into a corner mount. Daniels with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bandido with a Modified Chokeslam. Bandido chops Daniels. Bandido with The Tornillo. Bandido scores the elbow knockdown. Bandido with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Bandido with The Atomic Drop. Bandido follows that with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Bandido lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Daniels side steps Bandido into the turnbuckles. The referee catches Daniels using the middle rope for leverage. Bandido rolls Daniels over for a two count. Bandido kicks Daniels in the gut. Bandido goes for The Dominator, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels with a toe kick. Daniels connects with The Angels Wings for a two count. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Bandido with another rollup for a two count. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Bandido SuperKicks Daniels. Bandido hits The One Arm Press Slam. Bandido plants Daniels with The Argentine GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) Bandido via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (38-13) Best Friends w/Danhausen vs. (10-35) Chaos Project w/Angelico

Chaos Project attacks Best Friends before the bell rings. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Taylor. Dosey Do Routine. Misfired Clotheslines. Best Friends with stereo corner clotheslines. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination to Serpentico. Angelico pulls Beretta out of the ring. Luther whips Taylor into the steel barricade. The referee is losing control of this match. Chaos Project rolls Beretta back into the ring. Serpentico slams Beretta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a Butterfly Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther uses Serepntico’s head as a battering ram. Luther dumps Beretta out of the ring. Chaos Project mocks Best Friends. Danhausen is trying to eject the referee. Will Danhausen curse Serpentico? Serpentico inadvertently clocks Luther with the low blow. Danhausen with a low blow to Serpentico. Best Friends connects with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

