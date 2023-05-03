AEW has filed to trademark several familiar terms to fans of the promotion.

On April 28th, AEW filed to trademark the phrases “Dynamite,” “Collision,” “Rampage,” “All Out,” and Revolution” with the USPTO. Dynamite is the company’s weekly flagship program and Collision is the name of AEW’s new Saturday show coming this summer, one that will reportedly feature CM Punk. All Out and Revolution are two yearly AEW pay-per-views.

All of these terms were previously registered. Full details can be found in the summary below.