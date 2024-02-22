Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jeff Hardy was supposed to have a key role on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Meltzer didn’t specify exactly what was planned for Hardy, who suffered a broken nose in a Rampage match.

Meltzer also noted that AEW originally had plans for Sting to appear on the show. Instead, Sting did a backstage segment alongside Darby Allin to further his feud with The Young Bucks for his retirement match.

He also mentioned that his father had recently passed away, which Meltzer reported to be the reason why AEW had to nix original plans.