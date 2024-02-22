Only a few details were confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The promotion revealed ahead of the broadcast that Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli would face FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage would take on Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam, and Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo would be in action.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that numerous changes were made to the show due to injuries and other factors. The atmosphere backstage was described as “very chaotic.”