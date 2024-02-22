Original: Next Sunday, AEW Revolution is set to feature a headline match between AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland.

In the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Joe, Strickland, and Brian Cage faced off against Page, Hook, and Rob Van Dam.

During the match, Joe attempted to hit his finisher, but Page managed to escape and unfortunately landed awkwardly on his ankle. Immediately feeling the pain, Page clutched his ankle and rolled out of the ring for the remainder of the match, where he sat at ringside.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted the concern is that Page may have sustained a broken ankle during the match.

Update: Fightful Select reports Page is not injured, as it was part of an angle. One wrestler said, “yeah, he’s okay. He’s just good at his job.”