WWE is currently in Perth, Western Australia, for the Elimination Chamber event happening this Saturday at Optus Stadium. The show will feature four matches, including two chamber matches.
During a conversation with Austin Theory, The West Australian’s editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, referred to wrestling as fake, sparking a staged “altercation” between them. The incident was recorded, and still images were later released, making it to the back page of the paper.
Check out the entertaining exchange below:
