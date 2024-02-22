Speculation has been running wild regarding The Rock’s potential surprise appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday. It is believed that this appearance would serve as a setup for his WrestleMania 40 match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rhodes and Rollins are expected to make an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect, where the tag team match could be officially announced.

However, Triple H, while being interviewed on the Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast, confirmed that The Rock would not be present at the show due to his schedule.