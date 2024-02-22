WWE put tickets on sale for its WWE World experience at WrestleMania 40 today. WWE issued the following:

WWE® and Fanatics Events Announce First-of-its-Kind Fan Experience: WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia

Five-day Event Runs from April 4-8, Featuring Immersive World for WWE Fans & the

Largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania History

Tickets Now On Sale at https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe

Tickets are now available starting at just $30 for WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.

“Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we’re excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE’s marquee event.”

The launch of WWE World at WrestleMania expands on an already successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue product offerings at all of WWE’s 300-plus events annually.