John Cena has launched an OnlyFans account. Well…sort of.

The former 16-time world champion is set to star in a new comedy entitled, “Ricky Stanicky,” which also features Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) and is directed by Peter Farrelly. To promote the movie, Cena announced on his social media that he has started an OnlyFans account, but if you look at the page its for the Stanicky character that he plays.

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

