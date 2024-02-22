WWE is looking to collaborate with a major celebrity for WrestleMania 40.

According to WrestleVotes, the fed is hoping to do something with actor Sylvester Stallone, who gained mainstream appeal for playing the character of Rocky Balboa in the “Rocky” film series. The character’s legacy is tied to the city of Philadelphia, which is where WrestleMania 40 takes place.

The report notes that there is no confirmation that this is a guarantee, but just something WWE hopes to do. Stallone is not a stranger to wrestling fans as he was one of the many guests who inducted Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2005.

