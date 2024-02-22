An update on top WWE superstar, CM Punk.

The Second City Saint suffered an arm injury back at the Royal Rumble and will be out of action for the foreseeable future, most certainly through WrestleMania 40. However, there has been some speculation that the former world champion could still be in attendance for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia. However, a new report has surfaced denying that rumor.

According to PW Insider, Punk did not travel with WWE to Australia and will remain in the states. He is most likely rehabbing his injury, but to confirm, WWE has not written him into its Elimination Chamber plans.

It was originally believed that Punk was set to win the Elimination Chamber matchup and gone on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the heavyweight championship.