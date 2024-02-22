Kamille talks her pro-wrestling future.

The Brick House hit the free agency market at the beginning of the year after having a dominant run in the NWA, where she held the women’s championship for 800+ days. Multiple reports have come out stating that Kamille has had interest from WWE, AEW, and TNA, something she confirmed in a new Youtube video.

Luckily, I had interest from all three, and I’m very blessed for that. I took all of January to really think through my options and weigh out the pros and cons of everything, After much deliberation, I have decided, and the company I’ve decided to go with is.

While she has yet to make her decision the most recent report revealed indicates that she may be AEW bound as her talks with WWE seemed to have ceased. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her status.

