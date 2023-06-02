AEW will return to the road this weekend for two House Rules non-televised live events. The company will run the Cadance Bank Arena in Tupelo, MS tonight, and then on Saturday they will be at the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Tickets are available for both shows now.

AEW announced new Dynamite and Collision dates this week. Dynamite/Rampage will run the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on July 26, then they will debut at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL on August 2, and return to Columbus, OH on August 9 for a show at the Nationwide Arena.

Collision will be held at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on August 12. CM Punk is advertised for that show. Tickets for all of these shows will go on sale Friday, June 9.

