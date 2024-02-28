A new matchup has been added to this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce that Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship against the Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne. The winner (most likely Cassidy) will go on to face Roderick Strong this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title

Open Challenge@orangecassidy vs @thenickwayne 4 days to #AEWRevolution

Orange Cassidy won't slow down, he's issued an Open Challenge, & @Christian4Peeps' Prodigy has accepted for TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/DCU9ihJnJl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

-Sting makes his final Dynamite appearance before retirement

-Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship against Nick Wayne

-Hangman Page will announce his status for Revolution

-Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR

-Will Ospreay appears

-Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr. (w/Atlantis)

-Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue