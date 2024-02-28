Matt Riddle comments on the allegations made against his old boss, Vince McMahon.

The current reigning NJPW Television Champion spoke on this topic during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The Bro says he never heard of anything McMahon did while he was there, but does recall some unnamed people being creepy towards female talent.

I’ve never heard anything about Vince. I’ve seen certain people, I’m not going to mention names, I’ve seen certain people make passes at certain female talent by saying, ‘Come to my locker room’ or that creepy kind of thing. The woman I talked to didn’t go and was above that. She’s a stallion and was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Like, ‘Here’s my number; come to my locker room.’ That’s where it ended, but it could have escalated, and if that person was in fear of their job or wasn’t as over as they are, they probably would have gone there because ‘what am I supposed to do?’ Damn, I probably would have went there, ‘I just need the job.

Riddle was then asked if he read any of Janel Grant’s lawsuit, revealing that he did and thought the texts that he saw were disturbing.

Some of the things I’ve read are pretty disturbing, if true. At the same time, I’ve read the texts, which can be considered kind of disturbing, in a way. The hard part for me with all this is….it’s a finicky area. It seems like he ends up in these situations. There are always large sums of money involved. I don’t know. I have no idea.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)