A change to the AEW Revolution card.

Top stars Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer were set to face-off in a triple-threat ‘Meat Madness’ match at the event, which takes place this Sunday from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Unfortunately, AEW President Tony Khan revealed on social media that due to injuries that match has been postponed, and instead an All-Star Scramble matchup will take its place.

With multiple wrestlers slated for #AEWRevolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear Meat Madness is on ice;

instead Sunday's ppv will feature an

All-Star Scramble Match! See you tonight on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW REVOLUTION:

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

-All-Star Scramble Match