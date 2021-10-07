AEW President Tony Khan has been teasing all week that a big announcement would be made on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Schiavone came to the ring along with referee Aubrey Edwards, where the duo introduced the TBS women’s championship before plugging that Dynamite would be moving to the new channel next January. It was also announced that a tournament would determine who the first champion would be.

Two years of #AEWDynamite and one more belt to add to @AEW: The TBS Championship pic.twitter.com/b4pIjfGyzm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 7, 2021

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.