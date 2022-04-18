AEW President/ROH owner Tony Khan is slated to make another big announcement on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

There have been rumors of a joint show happening between NJPW and AEW in Chicago, possibly in the third week of June.

During his appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer noted he’s heard the rumors and those in AEW are not denying them.

“Yea, I heard the rumors of a New Japan-AEW show and the only thing I can say is I asked and it wasn’t denied. It wasn’t confirmed and they’re not gonna confirm to me the surprise so to me that leaves that one on the table as a potential surprise because if they are not doing that show, I believe I would have been told ‘we’re not doing that show’ so I think there is smoke to that fire.”

