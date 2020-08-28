All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement on Twitter commenting on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who passed away yesterday morning at the age of 80.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.

The news was first broken by Armstrong’s sons, Road Dogg BG James and Scott Armstrong. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2011. WWE has also released their own statement, which can be found here.