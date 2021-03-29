– Tickets for the April 7th episode of AEW Dynamite are slated to go on-sale this Monday.

– AEW has a new job opening for a Social Media Coordinator in Jacksonville, FL. Here is the listing:

WHO ARE WE

All Elite Wresting (“AEW”) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW’s current talent roster includes established superstars, such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, the legendary Sting, Jon Moxley, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, as well as up and coming superstars, such as Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and MJF. AEW programming includes a live weekly television show shown on TNT from 8:00 – 10:00 EST on Wednesday nights, as well as pay-per-view events approximately every three months. AEW’s founder, CEO and General Manager is Tony Khan, a life-long avid fan of professional wrestling. Tony is the son of Shahid Khan, the lead investor in AEW, and a visionary leader whose businesses include Flex-N-Gate (auto parts), the Jacksonville Jaguars (football), and Fulham Football Club (UK soccer team).

