An update on AEW running an event from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

AEW has held its yearly Grand Slam television event from Arthur Ashe Stadium dating back to 2021. PW Insider reports that the promotion will be coming back to the venue in 2024, but it is looking to be a pay-per-view event rather than a television taping. This would make it the first AEW PPV in New York City proper as Worlds End took place in Long Island.

Last year’s AEW Grand Slam was headlined by MJF successfully defeating Samoa Joe to retain the world title. The Grand Slam event is also where AEW fans were treated to the classic Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson matchup.

