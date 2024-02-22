An update on Brock Lesnar and whether he will be in WWE 2K24.

A recent report from Mike Straw of Insider Gaming has shed some light on Brock Lesnar’s status in WWE 2K24. According to Straw, Lesnar’s character and game files will still be present in the game, but he will not be a playable character.

Straw explained that 2K Games was unable to completely remove Lesnar from the game due to its late-stage development. However, Lesnar will make minor appearances in various game modes.

Lesnar was notably absent from the full roster list released on February 21.

Lesnar has been embroiled in controversy recently, with many speculating that he is the “former UFC Heavyweight Champion” mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of using Grant in a sexual manner to secure a new contract with the “world famous athlete.” This controversy led to the cancellation of Lesnar’s creative plans in WWE.

Prior to the lawsuit, fans were anticipating a match between Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania. Gunther has since commented on the controversy, stating that he is unsure if Lesnar will ever return to the company.