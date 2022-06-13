AEW has apparently pulled The Hardys from the big Ladder Match previously announced for Wednesday’s Roag Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

We noted earlier how Hardy was arrested on felony DUI and misdemeanor license charges late last night near Daytona Beach, Florida. He remains incarcerated in Volusia County, FL, and will appear in front of a judge tomorrow at 1:30pm. You can click here for the original report and Hardy’s mugshot photo, and you can click here for full details on the arrest and why police stopped Hardy to begin with.

In an update, AEW is no longer advertising the Triple Threat Ladder Match for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The Ladder Match was to feature The Hardys and The Young Bucks challenging AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, with the titles on the line, but it looks like the match is being re-worked, or possibly nixed altogether.

As seen in the tweets below, AEW was still advertising the Triple Threat as of 12:30pm ET, which is about 20-30 minutes before we broke the news of the arrest here on WrestlingHeadlines.com. AEW has since posted another tweet for Road Rager, and the only matches advertised are Ethan Page vs. Miro in the AEW All-Atlantic Title Qualifier, Wardlow vs. “Class Action” Plaintiffs in the 20-on-1 Handicap Elimination Match, and Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in the Hair vs. Hair bout.

AEW still has not publicly commented on Hardy’s status, and there’s been no word from The Hardys as of this writing.

The Hardys are still scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico at AAA’s Triplemania XXX event in Tijuana, Mexico this Saturday, June 18.

