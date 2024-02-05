The viewership numbers are in for the February 2nd edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 314,000 viewers, a decrease of 18% from the January 26th episode’s 382,000 viewers. It scored a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Friday’s demo rating.

Rampage featured several big names from CMLL in an eight-man tag team matchup, as well as top AEW stars like Ricky Starks, Willow Nightingale, Private Party, Top Flight, Big Bill, and The Dark Order. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.