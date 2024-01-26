AEW returns to TNT for a new episode of Rampage tonight that was taped this past Wednesday night after the Dynamite event from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Friday night program that airs on TNT includes the following:

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

International Championship number one contender’s match with the winner facing Orange Cassidy on Collision: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Kip Sabian vs. The Butcher

Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels