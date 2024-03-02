With only two days away from Revolution, let’s see what we’ve got on tap for Rampage tonight:

Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

Trish Adora vs. Riho

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

AEW Rampage 3/1/24

From the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma! Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

Claudio tosses Rugido a bunch to start. Arm drag by Rugido but Claudio reverses into a crossface and a pin for one. Amateur work here as both men look for the pin but Rugido decides to arm drag Claudio instead. Clothesline by Claudio now as Rugido gets taken to the outside and thrown into the guardrail. Back inside the ring, Claudio runs into a boot in the corner but responds with a rising European uppercut and an arm drag off the top rope. Two count. Kimura by Claudio but Rugido counters with a tieres and a pair of dropkicks that sends Claudio to the floor. Kick from the apron and an asai moonsault by Rugido. Cradle inside the ring gets a two count. Running European uppercut in the corner and a short-arm lariat by Claudio gets another two count. Spinning back kick by Rugido and a clothesline in the corner. Two. Claudio escapes and charges but gets sent into the buckles with an overhead belly-to-belly. that gets another near fall. Powerslam by Rugido and one more two count. Overhead arm drag by Rugido before transitioning into the straight armbar, but Claudio clears the leg and it’s the Giant Swing. Claudio gets about ten revolutions and then drops him for a near fall. Hammer and anvil elbows by Claudio before finishing this one with the Neutralizer.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***. This was a fine match here but, can we maybe get a 30 second video on Rugido and tell us who he is? That would give us a better idea of who he is, what his moves are like, and add some intrigue to the match.

After the match, Claudio and Rugido shake hands but only for a moment as Claudio picks him up and knees him low.

A recap of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship segment from Dynamite is shown.

Match #2. Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Anaya, Luke Langley, & Vaught

Dutch powerbombs someone, Vaught I think. Langley gets the tag and eats a Bossman Slam. Lance Archer is in and destroys everyone on the apron. Lariat to Vaught. Elbow to Langley. Langley gets chokeslammed on Vaught. Assisted Sliced Bread. Blackout. Finito.

Winners: Lance Archer & The Righteous

Rating: NR

Match #3. Riho vs. Trish Adora

Riho runs into a shoulder block but bridges out of a pin attempt. Dropkick by Riho sends Adora to the floor. Riho heads up top and hits a big crossbody to the floor. Back in the ring and Riho tries a crossbody but gets caught and Adora spins her out into a back breaker for two as we go to commercial break. Riho tries a tieres but Adora hangs on and catches her with yet another back breaker. Two count. Adora misses a charge in the corner and drops Adroa throat-first over the top rope. Crossbody off the top by Riho for two. Head scissors by Riho sends Adora into the middle rope. Tiger Feint Kick by Riho. Full Nelson by Riho is blocked but she settles for a Northern Light’s Suplex with a bridge for a near fall. Riho charges now right into a pump kick by Adora. Adora misses a senton and Riho hits a running Crucifix Bomb for two. Sliding Meteora finishes this one.

Winner: Riho

Rating: **1/2.

Alex Marvez is in the back with Angelo Parker and his new gal Ruby. Saraya and her crew show up as Zack lays out Angelo with a blackjack.

Match #4. Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

Winner heads to the Allstar Scrambl tomorrow. Both men trade dropkicks as Sydal connects with a hurricanrana and a roll up that gets two. Another hurricanrana and this time Sydal holds on for another two. Magnus rolls to the outside and Sydal follows with a diving crossbody to the floor. Mangus hits the ropes but runs into a spinning heel kick and Sydal connects with a twisting moonsault. Two count. Leg lariat in the corner by Sydal. Magnus catches Sydal with a double underhook back breaker. Armbreaker by Sydal and a dropkick through the middle ropes. Sydal looks for a double jump… something, but Magnus connects with his version of the Angel’s Wings. Long two count. Back suplex by Magnus but Sydal shifts his weight and lands on Magnus for a near fall. Hurricanrana by Sydal and some leg kicks and a running high kick. Two. Question mark kick by Sydal gets a two count. Northern Light’s Bomb by Sydal but Magnus is out at two and a half. Sydal looks for a springboard off the bottom rope but Magnus drops him neck-first. Elbows by Magnus and Sydal tries to respond. Pair of awkward high kicks by Sydal before getting crotched on the top rope. Magnus looks for a superplex but Sydal throws him off and follows up with a Meteora for two. Wasteland by Magnus and a leg drop. Magnus says that’s all and heads up top, but gets caught by Sydal. Sydal looks for a hurricanrana off the top but Magnus moves and Sydal lands hard. Running double knees in the corner and Magnus gets the win.

Winner: Magnus

Rating: **3/4. This was fine, and a nice introduction to Magnus as he got the win over an established veteran.

Final Thoughts: Well, this was an episode of Rampage, alright. Lots more CMLL with very little backstory and a pair of squash matches. No disrespect intended here gut when you’ve got Matt Sydal in the main event without even so much as a story, it’s tough to ask people to tune in. Also, there should really be better communication as per every single match tonight had a Meteora, a dozen hurricanranas, and a crossbody to the floor. 6/10.