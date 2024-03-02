A huge challenge has been laid down.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened with The Rock and Roman Reigns addressing the challenge made by Cody Rhodes, where the American Nightmare demanded to wrestle the Great One ahead of his title clash with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The Rock, after putting the good people of Arizona down, said no, but did make a different challenge.

Rock said that he and Reigns would take on Cody and that clown Seth Rollins in a tag team matchup on night one of WrestleMania 40. Not only that, but he added a major stipulation. If Cody and Seth win, then Cody’s matchup against Reigns on night two would be free of The Bloodline, but if Rock and Reigns win, Cody’s matchup against Reigns will be BLOODLINE RULES.

Rock is giving Cody and Seth until next week to respond.

"The Rock will do everything in his power to make sure you don't win that title"@TheRock is laying down the law #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/po7FZ1UJdo — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2024

That’s not all that happened. As Rock was about to do his sign-off Reigns stopped him and asked him to acknowledge him. After some hesitation, he did.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on when this match gets confirmed as it has been rumored since the WrestleMania 40 press conference.