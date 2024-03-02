WWE invaded the Desert Diamond Arena this evening for its episode of SmackDown on FOX. Here are the news and notes from the show.

-The Rock and Roman Reigns challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a matchup at WrestleMania 40. You can read more about that here.

-Dakota Kai tagged with Bayley, but betrayed her and once again aligned with IYO Sky and the Kabuki Warriors. Backstage, Jade Cargill confronted Sky and company, but Nick Aldis stopped anything physical from happening.

-Rey Mysterio returned after being gone for the last few months due to injury. He helped Carlito defeat Santos Escobar in a street fight.

-It was announced during a commercial ad that Jey Uso will be in action against Drew McIntyre on this Monday’s edition of Raw.