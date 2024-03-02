The pre-show match is set for Sunday night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT to announce the addition of a women’s tag-team bout for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Revolution 2024.

Scheduled for this Sunday night at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina is Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

On tap for the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view card in title action is Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag-Team title match, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the International title, Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the World title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Women’s World title, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown title, as well as Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT title.

Also set in non-title action on the PPV card is FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club in tag-team action, the All-Star Scramble Match with Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. HOOK vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. TBA, as well as Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.