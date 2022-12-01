The December 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party

* Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter

* Athena defeated Dani Mo

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. A huge brawl broke out after the match between The Best Friends, The Factory and many others. The House of Black attacked everyone and ended the segment standing tall

If you attended the tapings and would like to help with more details, including the new challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, please e-mail me. We will update this post shortly…

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.