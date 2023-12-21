The December 22, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defeated Rocky Romero to retain the championship.

Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata in a singles match.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/Roderick Strong defeated The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) in a tag team match.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus to retain the championship.