Tonight’s Holiday Bash Edition of AEW Dynamite from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma featured three Gold League matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Swerve Strickland defeated RUSH

-Mark Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal

-Jay White defeated Jon Moxley

Jay Lethal, RUSH and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament on the Gold League side. Daniel Garcia is the only man officially eliminated from the Blue League side.

The Gold League finals will be Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-9 points

Andrade El Idolo-9 points

Eddie Kingston-6 points

Brody King-6 points

Claudio Castagnoli-6 points

Daniel Garcia-0 points (Eliminated)

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-12 points

Swerve Strickland-12 points

RUSH-6 points (Eliminated)

Mark Briscoe-3 points (Eliminated)

Jay Lethal-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay White-12 points