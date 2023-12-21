An early lineup has been revealed for next Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, The Devil sent AEW World Champion MJF a message on this evening’s Dynamite, which included the masked figure challenging the Salt of the Earth and his Worlds End opponent Samoa Joe to a ROH tag team title matchup.

Then, it was announced that the Blue League and Gold League finals of the Continental Classic tournament will take place.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DECEMBER 27TH DYNAMITE:

-Continental Classic Gold League Finals

-Continental Classic Blue League Finals

-MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Crew for the ROH Tag Team Championship