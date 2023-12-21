AEW has announced more matchups and segments for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT.

Keith Lee will battle The Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage, and TNT Champion Christian Cage will respond to Adam Copeland’s challenge for Worlds End.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli Continental Classic Blue League

-Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King Continental Classic Blue League

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Eddie Kingston Continental Classic Blue League

-Christian Cage will respond to Adam Copeland’s challenge for Worlds End

-Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios Championship

-Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue