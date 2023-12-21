A new title match has been confirmed for AEW Worlds End.

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will put her AEW women’s championship on the line against Riho, who earned a shot by defeating Saraya on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

Official title match graphic for Riho vs Toni Storm for Worlds End! pic.twitter.com/O83goWhesL — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) December 21, 2023

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

TBD vs. TBD