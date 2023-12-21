A new title match has been confirmed for AEW Worlds End.
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will put her AEW women’s championship on the line against Riho, who earned a shot by defeating Saraya on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.
AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:
TBD vs. TBD