The Devil finally speaks…sort of.

Tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite saw MJF and Samoa Joe have a war of words ahead of their world title showdown at Worlds End. Right as they were about to get physical a number of masked men who were associated with the masked Devil figure charged Joe and MJF, but they were fought off. Four larger masked figures then surrounded the ring, but right before they went to strike the lights went out. A quick blip of The Devil appeared on the screen, with a message that read:

“Where can you go? Who can you trust? Next week will you accept a challenge for your ROH World Tag Team Championship? Are you a hero Max?”

The Devil has been plaguing members of the AEW roster, specifically MJF, for the last several months. Check out the segment below.