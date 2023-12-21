LA Knight is set to receive an incredible honor.

The city of Hagerstown, Maryland has announced that the WWE Megstar will receive the key to the city on Saturday December 23rd at University Plaza.

“The City of Hagerstown will present one of its own, and currently one of the most popular Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23 at noon at University Plaza.

Now known around the globe as “LA Knight”, Shaun Ricker was born in Hagerstown on November 1, 1982 and graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 2000.

The public is invited to attend this recognition ceremony on Saturday as he returns to his hometown to receive this unique and well-deserved honor.”