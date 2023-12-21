Brian Myers recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide variety of topics, including whether he and his good friend, Indy God Matt Cardona, would ever team up together in TNA. This is what he had to say on that subject.

That’s always an option. Matt is doing incredibly well doing what he’s doing, and he’s pretty much the only one in the world doing it the way he’s doing it at the level he’s doing it. He’s got a plethora of options, and he’s won a lot of people over at TNA, so that will always be an option.

Myers and Cardona famously won the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

Elsewhere in the interview, Myers revealed that he had re-signed with TNA. You can read his comments on that here.