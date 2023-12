The AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The pre-show starts at 7pm ET while the main card starts at 8pm ET.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,726 tickets and there are 1,587 left. It’s set up for 9,313.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe will headline it while the Continental Classic Tournament Finals will also take place. Check out the latest card here.