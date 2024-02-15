The February 16, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy in a No DQ Match. Hardy seemingly was injured when taking a knee to the head.

Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Russ Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi.

Queen Aminata defeated Anna Jay.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno) & Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh