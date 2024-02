TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

*TNA Champion Moose vs. KUSHIDA.

*Impact Tag Team Champions ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans – Match Two in a Three Match Series.

*TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino.

*Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something.

*Ash by Elegance to appear.