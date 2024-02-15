The February 16, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.
In the opening contest, Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy in a No DQ Match. During it, Hardy was knocked out when taking a knee to the head as Sammy was performing a Shooting Star Press.
Jeff Hardy was knocked out by sammy Guevara #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Q5Tr3TMEvx
This is why AEW needs a performance center…
Hopefully Jeff Hardy is alright! pic.twitter.com/kiaZzt4gJu
