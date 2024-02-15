Earlier this month, TNA Wrestling made an announcement stating that Scott D’Amore had been removed from his position as the TNA President. Anthony Cicione has taken over the role, which has left some talent unhappy with the management’s decision.

D’Amore had a disagreement with the management prior to his departure and tried to buy the promotion with the backing of a major banking institution.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that D’Amore made the offer to buy TNA before Hard To Kill, TNA’s most successful pay-per-view event in several years.