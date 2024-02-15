At Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings for next week’s show, Shotzi challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship on the February 20th episode but suffered a knee injury.

The match was stopped, and Shotzi was helped to the back. As previously reported, Shotzi was not able to place weight on her injured knee and once Shotzi arrived backstage, it was apparent that she was in a large amount of pain. It was described as “a freak accident.”

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shotzi left the building on crutches. WWE had to fill time as they had 4-6 minutes left in the show, which is why they had Legend fill in for her.